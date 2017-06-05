Cue the Eyerolls: This Video Proves White House Press Corps Has No Poker Face When It Comes to Sean Spicer

As we recently learned from Anderson Cooper, sometimes an eyeroll is worth a thousand words.

And such is the case with VICE News’ new video that turns the camera on the White House press corps to reveal the most telling reaction faces reporters have made in response to press secretary Sean Spicer.

Whether it’s a raised eyebrow from April Ryan or a triple blink of disbelief from John Roberts, each facial expression in this roundup tells a story of a reporter who has fallen prey to what some have dubbed “Spicer logic.”

Or as VICE News summed up the reactions, “TFW you’re listening to Sean Spicer.”

Lucky for Spicer, he doesn’t have to make sense, because, according to him, President Trump has always been “very clear.”