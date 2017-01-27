White House Spells Prime Minister Theresa May’s Name Wrong Multiple Times Ahead of Meeting

All eyes are on President Donald Trump as he preps for his first formal meeting with another prominent world leader on Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May.

But the White House buildup to the historic meeting between the leaders, who are hoping to continue the tradition of the two countries’ “special relationship,” was marred by one glaring hiccup: the spelling of her name.

In a release sent out by the office of the White House Press Secretary just before 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, May’s given name was incorrectly written as “Teresa” three separate times.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has yet to speak about the error, but at 8:24 pm Thursday his office did an email blast with an “updated” schedule that quietly included corrected spelling of Theresa throughout.

The release outlined Trump’s schedule for Friday, including his 12:10 p.m. meeting with May in the Oval Office, followed by a joint press conference positioned for 1:00 p.m.

During her trip to the United States this week, May told reporters that she believed she and Trump would have a strong working relationship, despite their differences.

“Haven’t you ever noticed, sometimes opposites attract?” she said, according to The Guardian.

May told reporters that she planned to discuss the importance of NATO with Trump – a contrast to the president’s stance as a strong critic of the alliance.

In Philadelphia on Thursday, May addressed GOP leaders gathered in Philadelphia for their annual retreat, cautiously touching on Trump’s much-discussed relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“With President Putin, my advice is to engage, but beware,” May told those gathered, according to CNN. “We should engage with Russia from a position of strength and build the relationship, systems, and processes that make cooperation more likely than conflict.”