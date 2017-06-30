Carole Radziwill Recounts the Dramatic, 'Heartbreaking' Night That JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Plane Disappeared
From Reagan's Patriotic Picnic to Obama's Star-Studded Bash: White House Fourth of July Parties Through the Years
Is there a more patriotic place to celebrate the Fourth of July than the White House? These photos of presidents from Eisenhower to Obama hosting Independence Day celebrations suggest the answer is no!
2016
Barack Obama's final Fourth of July celebration in office was perhaps the most star-studded one to date, featuring performances from Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monée -- and the president himself!
2016
At one point, Obama took the stage to serenade his daughter Malia Obama with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
The father and daughter duo are pictured here hugging as Kendrick Lamar (left) and Janelle Monae (right) look on.
Malia celebrated her 18th birthday on July 4, 2016. This year she will turn 19.
2014
President Barack Obama, joined by First Lady Michelle Obama and military service members, thanked "the extraordinary men and women of America’s military" in remarks delivered from the Blue Room Balcony.
"Because of you, we’re safe, we’re free," he said. "We depend on you for our way of life, and the sacrifices you make are extraordinary."
2014
No White House Fourth of July celebration would be complete without fireworks!
First Lady Michelle Obama (left), Malia Obama and President Barack Obama are pictured here watching the fireworks show from the roof of the White House.
2013
Obama's red button-down was no match for this baby's very patriotic ensemble.
The adorable photo opp came as the then-president and first lady Michelle Obama greeted members of the military and their families during a Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.
2010
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama marched along to the music in the Blue Room of the White House before delivering remarks to military families.
2010
In his 2010 remarks, the president expressed joy that families across the country were coming together to celebrate the holiday.
"Just like here today," he said, before joking: "Now, of course, I'll admit that the backyard is a little bigger here."
2010
First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama enjoyed a romantic moment watching the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House.
2009
In 2009, the South Lawn of the White House was filled with military families enjoying the holiday, including this little boy playing with an oversidzed volleyball.
1993
President Bill Clinton paused for a patriotic photo opp as he headed off for a holiday weekend round of golf.
1981
Nancy and Ronald Reagan were decked out in red, white and blue as they watched the fireworks at the July 4th Independence Day Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House.
1980
Hundreds gathered on the White House South Lawn to celebrate the holiday with President Carter and his family in 1980.
1969
In 1969, some of former President Nixon's White House staff members took in the Fourth of July fireworks from this spot on the White House lawn.
1962
President John F. Kennedy was in Philadelphia on July 4, 1962, where he delievered an Independence Day address during the Governor's Conference at Independence Hall.
1954
Crowds flocked to watch fireworks on the National Mall during the Eisenhower administration.
