White House Calls ESPN Anchor’s ‘White Supremacist’ Tweets About Trump a ‘Fireable Offense’

The controversy surrounding ESPN host Jemele Hill is not going away.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing on Wednesday that Hill’s tweets calling Donald Trump a white supremacist were, “a fireable offense,” and “outrageous.”

When asked if Trump knew about Hill’s comments, Sanders responded, “I’m not sure if he’s aware, but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

Hill, who co-hosts the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, sent a string of Tweets Monday in which she said Trump was a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls Jemele Hill's comments 'a fireable offense.' pic.twitter.com/M0wYyZuNUp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 13, 2017

ESPN released a statement Tuesday saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN” and that the network had addressed the remarks with Hill.

This article originally appeared on Si.com