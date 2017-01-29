‘We Will Keep Standing Up for Our Country’: Chelsea Clinton Protests Against Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

Chelsea Clinton is taking a stand.

The former first daughter attended a massive protest against President Trump‘s immigration ban in New York City on Sunday.

Clinton, the daughter of Trump’s democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, tweeted a photo from the demonstration in Battery Park.

“#NewYork #NoBanNoWall,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a photo of a wall of protestors with signs including one that read “Love trumps hate,” a popular slogan during her mother’s 2016 campaign.

Protests were held at more than 40 sites across the U.S. to object to Trump’s executive order signed Friday that suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Clinton tweeted a second photo of a sign that read “Get used to this picture Don” in reference to the protests that have been held across the country since Trump took office.

Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all. pic.twitter.com/yfVlX5sL3f — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 29, 2017

“Yes,” she wrote. “We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all.”

Hillary also tweeted her support for demonstrators on Saturday.

“I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are,” the former secretary of state tweeted Saturday night as protestors were gathered at John F. Kennedy airport and around the country.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

Hundreds gathered outside of the White House to protest the order on Sunday afternoon while President Trump and the White House staff reportedly watched a screening of Finding Dory, according to The Hill.