Watch Donald Trump’s Music Video Cameo for Emin, Russian Pop Star at Heart of Donald Jr’s Legal Trouble

President Donald Trump has long denied links the Russia government – but a 2013 music video shows he has ties to at least one wealthy Russian, one whose family features prominently in Donald Trump, Jr.‘s controversial meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The president appeared in a music video for Emin Agalarov, an Azerbaijani-Russian pop star whose publicist, Rob Goldstone, arranged the June 2016 meeting. Goldstone’s PR firm, Oui 2 PR, says on its website that it has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Betty White, U2 and Poison.

Goldstone told The Washington Post in a story published Sunday that he arranged the meeting between President Trump’s eldest son and Veselnitskaya at the request of a Russian client. Although Goldstone did not name his client, The Post noted that Goldstone was “active with the Miss Universe pageant and works as a manager for Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star whose father is a wealthy Moscow developer who sponsored the pageant in the Russian capital in 2013.”

Emin is the son of Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire and real estate developer. Agalarov persuaded Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013, which is how Emin was able to enlist both the contestants of the pageant and Trump himself for his music video for “In Another Life.” (Trump’s cameo appears at the end.)

“A dozen of the world’s most beautiful women are more than just a dream for EMIN in his new music video for the single ‘In Another Life,’” the video’s description reads, “but he is brought back to reality by the always tough-talking words of Donald Trump!”

When Donald Jr. took the meeting with Veselnitskaya, he believed she was promising damaging information found by the Russian government on Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to the email exchange Donald Jr. released on Twitter.

Donald Jr. said in a statement Sunday he was told before their meeting at Trump Tower that Veselnitskaya would provide “information helpful to the campaign.”

The president took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to declare Donald Jr. “innocent” and praise his son’s interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, his first major televised appearance since the scandal broke.

“My son Donald did a good job last night,” President Trump tweeted. “He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!”

On Tuesday, Donald Jr. released the exchange of emails leading up to the meeting. The emails showed that he was promised “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

“My take away when all of this was going on, is that someone has information on our opponent,” Donald Jr. told Hannity of his reason for taking the meeting on Tuesday.

“You know what it’s like to be on a campaign. We just won Indiana, but we’re talking about a contested convention. Things are going a million miles per hour again and hey, wait a minute, I’ve hear about all these things, but maybe this is something, I should hear him out.”

Donald Jr. insisted, however, he never told his father, then on the cusp of officially becoming the Republican Presidential nominee, of the meeting.

“It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell,” he told Hannity. “I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff.”