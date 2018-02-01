WATCH: Colbert Invites Fake Melania Trump Back to Address the State of Her Union

After President Donald Trump gave his first official State of the Union address Tuesday night, it was Melania Trump’s turn to talk about the state of their marriage (or at least, it was her impersonator’s turn).

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert discussed the first lady’s decision to arrive at the SOTU address without her husband. “So the state of our union is strong,” Colbert quipped. “The state of their union? It’s complicated.”

He went on to note the first lady’s all-white pantsuit, which was similar to an ensemble previously worn by Hillary Clinton. “Oh snap,” Colbert said. “Dressing like Hillary? The only thing worse would be to show up dressed as Obama’s birth certificate.”

Amid swirling speculation about the status of the Trumps’ marriage and whispers about the president’s alleged past affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, Colbert also checked in with the Late Show’s resident Melania Trump impressionist, Laura Benanti.

“My life is ocean of loneliness,” Benanti-as-Melania said, only to clarify that she was talking about her new fragrance, Ocean of Loneliness. She added, “It is a decadent bouquet of gardenia blossoms with a hint of I live in a prison of my own making.”

Watch the video above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.