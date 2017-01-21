Voices of the Women’s March: ‘We Have to Keep This Fight Up,’ Says Cher

She reportedly threatened to “leave the planet” if Donald Trump was elected president, but Cher is still very much a member of planet Earth a day after he took the oath of office — and is channeling her outrage into activism at the Women’s March on Washington.

The icon spoke to PEOPLE at Saturday’s massive protest, and said she’s committed to fighting for causes close to her heart.

“I’m here because I want to lend my voice. I want to give support and let people know that this was important enough for me to come and hear them and help them,” said Cher, who also spoke out at an inauguration eve protest outside Manhattan’s Trump Tower Thursday evening.

” I want people to know that, as a group, we can change things,” she continued. “We can make them hear our voice. We can join organizations. We can keep the fight up. We have to keep this fight up. We can’t become complacent.”

On way 2D.C. March🌼There r Marches ALL OVER THE🌎

After March we wi’ll Join Organizations‼️WE WONT SIT &🐝NOTHING‼️#WhyIMarch #WomensMarch — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2017

Earlier, the Oscar winner tweeted while en route to the march, exclaiming that “after march we will join organizations! We won’t sit and be nothing!!”

The 70-year-old backed Hillary Clinton in the presidential campaign, and was among the thousands of stunned supporters who convened at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Midtown Manhattan to hear what she thought would be Clinton’s victory speech on election night.

“He’s told us in so many ways who he is. He makes fun of people with handicaps. He’s a racist. He thinks women are body parts. He only sees everyone as how they reflect him,” she said of Trump that night after the results were in. “We’re just a mirror for him.”