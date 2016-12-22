Vladimir Putin Attends Funeral for Slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Thursday funeral for the country’s ambassador to Turkey who was assassinated in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, on Monday.

The 64-year-old laid a bouquet of red roses at the foot of Andrei Karlov’s casket during the ceremony at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. Karlov’s wife, Marina Karlova, and mother shed tears at the funeral, with Karlova planting a kiss on her late husband’s forehead.

The 62-year-old ambassador was attending the exhibit “Russia as seen by Turks” at an Ankara art gallery on Monday when an off-duty police officer opened fire, according to the BBC.

The man fired several shots before yelling in Russian, “Don’t forget about Aleppo, don’t forget about Syria,” the New York Times reports. The gunman was fatally shot by police, according to Associated Press, which cited Turkish news channel NTV.

Hillary to Trump: You’re Putin’s Puppet

In televised remarks after the killing, Putin described the assassination as an attempt to undermine the easing tensions between Russia and Turkey, according to CNN.

Donald Trump later condemned the assassination in a statement.

“The murder of an ambassador is a violation of all rules of civilized order and must be universally condemned,” Trump said, according to Politico.