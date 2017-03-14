Virginia McLaurin, Who Danced with the Obamas, Celebrates Her 108th Birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters

How can you follow up dancing with the Obamas ? Dancing with the Harlem Globetrotters!

Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who charmed the country when she broke into dance upon meeting then-President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, is celebrating her 108th birthday. And she’s just as endearing as ever.

After she met with children at the LAMB Charter School, McLaurin got to hang with Globetrotters “Hoops Green” — the 15th woman in Globetrotters history — and “Buckets Blakes.”

McLaurin said one of the highlights of the day (besides learning how to spin a basketball on her finger, Globetrotters-style) was seeing a woman on the team.

“It’s beautiful that they play together,” she said. “When I came along, you couldn’t play with boys. Even in school.”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

There was a Globetrotter-themed cake at the school in honor of her birthday, and all the kids sang “Happy Birthday” to McLaurin. In honor of her milestone, the Globetrotters are donating 108 tickets to their performances to disadvantaged children.