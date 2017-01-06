Vice President Biden on President-Elect Trump’s Tweets: ‘Grow Up, Donald’

Donald Trump continues to use Twitter as his platform to communicate his political and personal opinions.

The president-elect’s latest subject for his tweets was Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, whom he recently called the “head clown” of the Democratic party.

And Trump’s tweets have caught the attention of Vice President Joe Biden.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president,” Biden, 74, said about the real estate mogul in his interview with PBS, airing Thursday evening. “You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have. You’re going to propose legislation. We’re going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let’s see what happens.”

“You gotta do something, show us what you have,” Biden continued. “You’re going to propose to the legislation, we’re going to get to debate it.”

While Trump will not officially be in charge until the Jan. 20 inauguration, Biden believes the president-elect needs to step up to the plate.

“Let the public decide, let them vote in Congress, let’s see what happens,” he said. “It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against, and what we’re for and against. Now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people’s lives.”