Inside Vanessa Trump’s Teen Love Letters: She Allegedly Told Latin King Ex-Boyfriend She Wanted a Baby at 18

A teenage Vanessa Trump wrote heartsick love letters to her then-boyfriend, former Latin King Valentin Rivera, while he was serving 16 months in prison for assault, Page Six is reporting.

In one letter dated Dec. 13, 1993, Vanessa, then 15, reportedly wrote of her dreams of starting a family with the then-gang member.

“I miss you a lot, especially since it’s my birthday coming up,” wrote Vanessa. “And I wish you were here to celebrate with me. But you’ll be out [of prison] for my 18th birthday.”

“I can’t wait till that year because a lot’s going to happen,” the letter continued. “My 18th birthday, you’ll be back in my arms, my prom, and I want to get pregnant and have a baby with you after January. I want to get pregnant so the baby is born after I graduate since it takes 9 months.”

Vanessa, now 40, eventually moved on from Rivera and went on to marry and have five children with President Trump‘s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 40. She filed for divorce from her husband in March after 12 years of marriage.

Vanessa’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment and verification of the letters’ authenticity.

A rep for Vanessa told Page Six, “Vanessa is a devoted mother of five amazing children. This is nothing more than an attempt to sensationalize over 20-year-old ‘stories’ from high school for clickbait.”

The teenage love letter, one of nearly a dozen handwritten notes Vanessa reportedly sent to Rivera while he was in prison, was contained in an envelope that read “SWAK” (sealed with a kiss), “I love you!” and “I need you home!”

Vanessa Trump in 1998 Steve Wood/REX/Shutterstock

In other letters quoted by Page Six, Vanessa teetered between concerned and fascinated with her high school sweetheart’s involvement in the violent Latin Kings gang.

“So if you are ‘L.K.’ [Latin King] just remember please stay out of trouble and just chill and be good because no one loves you as much as I do,” she once wrote.

“When we get in conversations about the ‘Latin Kings’ I just want you to act the same for me,” she said in another letter, “and always be there for me because I obviously don’t want to lose you, I just want you to do the best you can and stay out of trouble because I can’t go through you getting locked up [again].”

In another love note, Vanessa described confronting a classmate at her elite Upper West Side Dwight prep school.

“Lately people in my bitch ass school are acting like bitches, and today I flipped,” she wrote, “I went up to shorty, Jen, and confronted her about something.”

“People honestly were scared for her, because … people have heard about me, and they didn’t want any s–t happening,” she added.

In another letter dated around six months into Rivera’s term in an upstate New York prison, Vanessa, apparently frustrated by the situation, wrote that she wanted to break up with her high school sweetheart.

“I know it’s tough for you up there and I don’t do anything to help the situation. And I love you and I want you more than just a phone call,” she said, “I want to be able to hold you and make love to you, but that can’t happen. So my decision is for the best and only the best, but whenever you need someone to talk to or if you need clothes or anything, I’m here, just call.”

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rivera opened up about his rough and rocky past with Vanessa in a new bombshell interview with the New York Post‘s Page Six amid the former model’s highly publicized split from Trump Jr.

He said he and Vanessa reunited after he was released from prison, and did end up going to her senior prom together.

Rivera reportedly claims a young Vanessa also drove him to gang meetings on the weekends and helped him deliver weed to friends in her stepfather’s convertible — which allegedly had an illegal gun in the trunk.

Their five-year relationship ended in 1998 when Rivera learned from a New York Post report that Vanessa had allegedly been cheating on him with Leonardo DiCaprio. (DiCaprio’s publicist at the time, Cindy Guagenti, told New York magazine, “He never dated her.”)

Rivera tells Page Six now, “Vanessa was my first love, she even gave me a photo album full of pictures of her, and us together, with a note saying, ‘This is so you can remember me when I become famous.’ ”

“You know, she was right, she did become famous — but the Vanessa people see with Trump isn’t the Vanessa I knew.”