Vanessa Trump Reportedly Inherited Millions from Family's Marinara Sauce Deal Before Don Jr. Split  

The millions Donald Trump Jr.‘s estranged wife recently inherited from her late father came from his investment in Rao’s Speciality Foods, a business that sells the restaurant’s famous marinara sauce, according to Page Six.

Vanessa Trump’s late father, Charles Haydon, a high-profile lawyer to stars like Marilyn Monroe, was close friends with late Rao’s owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. and Ron Straci, a lawyer who founded and co-owned Rao’s Speciality Foods.

Sources tell Page Six that Haydon invested as much as $1 million in Rao’s Speciality Foods, and controlled 30 percent of the company. The venture was sold in 2017 to a corporate firm for around $415 million — hence the recent “multi-million dollar windfall” for Vanessa’s family that Page Six reported last month.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The outlet previously said that an “emboldened” Vanessa decided to divorce her husband of 12 years after being assured of her “family’s newfound financial security.”

Now Trump Jr., who has five kids with Vanessa, is reportedly trying to find out exactly how much money his estranged wife has in the bank.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that a “defendant’s demand for statement of net worth” was filed on behalf of President Trump‘s eldest son on Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr. is an executive vice president, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Vanessa’s attorney also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neena Tankha, a celebrity divorce lawyer and partner at Warshaw Burstein LLP in New York, told PEOPLE that Trump Jr.’s request for a “statement of net worth” is standard procedure in matrimonial cases, which means the filing might not have anything to do with Vanessa’s reported inheritance.

The estranged couple’s divorce has been listed as “uncontested,” which means the split is amicable and there are no disputes to be resolved in court.