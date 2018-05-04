Vanessa Trump & Don Jr. Are 'Not Fond of Each Other' But Do Their Best to 'Protect' Kids: Source

Despite how Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, might feel about each other in private, they’re putting on a good face as they continue to co-parent their children.

“Donald Jr. and and Vanessa are not fond of each other, but will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues,” a social source close to the Trumps tells PEOPLE.

The pair share five children together — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“They are co-parenting, and while Vanessa is a hands-on mother and always there, Donald is also a good father. He is around for his kids. But he has his own place in [upstate] New York,” the source adds, referencing Trump Jr.’s cabin in the Catskills, where he often visits on weekends in order to get a little privacy and indulge in passions including hunting and fishing.

“He has many hobbies and interests, and is sort of a loner so he will be fine whether or not he finds someone else right away or not,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Larry Busacca/Getty

Vanessa, 40, filed for divorce on March 15 after 12 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement at the time, saying: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families.”

Shortly after Vanessa filed for divorce in March, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that Trump Jr., also 40, had an affair years earlier with former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. Trump Jr. has neither confirmed nor denied the affair.

RELATED: Vanessa Trump Reportedly Inherited Millions from Family’s Marinara Sauce Deal Before Don Jr. Split

Donald Trump Jr. with estranged wife Vanessa and their five children Donald Trump Jr./Twitter

RELATED: Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump Are All Smiles with Their Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll Amid Split

A political source close to the family also tells PEOPLE that Vanessa and Trump Jr. will continue to co-parent their children together and interact a bit during family events.

“They may intersect a day or two on vacations, but I don’t think they will be vacationing together unless there are separate accommodations in a large place for each and they divide the kids between them,” the source says, adding that the pair “aren’t friends.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Last month, the estranged couple reunited over Easter weekend, traveling to Mar-a-Lago with their children and then on to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, where they appeared to be getting along as they watched their children play.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Things also seemed friendly between the pair this week, with Vanessa “liking” two of Trump Jr.’s tweets from Monday, including one photo post with their daughter Chloe.

Chloe beating up her dad this morning😂. I can’t think of a better way to start the week. #mondaymotivation #monday #daddysgirl pic.twitter.com/HMG3Y6o34Q — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2018

RELATED: Don Jr. Wants to Know Estranged Wife Vanessa’s Net Worth After She Reportedly Inherited Millions

According to a recent report from Page Six, Vanessa has inherited millions from her late father Charles Haydon — a high -profile lawyer to stars like Marilyn Monroe — coming from his investment in Rao’s Speciality Foods, a business that sells the restaurant’s famous marinara sauce.

Now, Trump Jr. is reportedly trying to find out exactly how much money his estranged wife has in the bank.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Trump Was Sister-in-Law Ivanka’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Before Calling it Quits with Donald Jr.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that a “defendant’s demand for statement of net worth” was filed on behalf of President Trump‘s eldest son on Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr. is an executive vice president, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Vanessa’s attorney also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Neena Tankha, a celebrity divorce lawyer and partner at Warshaw Burstein LLP in New York, previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr.’s request for a “statement of net worth” is standard procedure in matrimonial cases, which means the filing might not have anything to do with Vanessa’s reported inheritance.

The estranged couple’s divorce has been listed as “uncontested,” which means the split is amicable and there are no disputes to be resolved in court.