Congresswoman Urges Colleagues to Wear Black for Trump's State of the Union Speech

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier wants to make sure that victims of sexual misconduct are not forgotten when President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union speech on Jan. 30.

The California Democrat who started the #MeTooCongress hashtag is urging her colleagues — male and female — to wear black to Trump’s speech in the Capitol’s House chamber in a demonstration of “solidarity w/survivors of sexual harassment/violence in Hollywood, politics, the military, academia, etc.”

In addition to the #MeToo hashtag, Speier also tagged the post #TIMESUP, referring to a legal defense fund set up to help combat sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

My colleagues and I in the @HouseDemWomen are calling on our fellow MoCs – women & men, Democrats & Republicans – to wear black to this year's #SOTU in solidarity w/survivors of sexual harassment/violence in Hollywood, politics, the military, academia, etc. #TIMESUP #MeToo — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 10, 2018

About 300 prominent women working in Hollywood spearheaded the #TimesUp movement — including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and Shonda Rhimes.

They prompted a show of force at Sunday’s Golden Globes, with most women opting to wear black to the awards show. A number of actresses also brought prominent female activists as their plus-ones to give them a bigger platform for their causes, and spoke out in support of women who came forward with stories about alleged sexual harassment and sexual abuse by powerful men in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria at Sunday's Golden Globes

Donald Trump himself has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct, including by former PEOPLE staff writer Natasha Stoynoff. Trump’s accusers continue to demand justice and feel “forgotten” as other powerful men have seen their careers implode following similar — or lesser — allegations.

Trump himself has also denied all allegations against him, tweeting last year that the accusations are “100% fabricated and made-up charges.” He also called the charges “false allegations and outright lies” while on the campaign trail last fall.

Speier shared her story of sexual harassment last year, explaining that while working as a Capitol Hill staffer a senior aide in her office “held my face, kissed me, and stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

Following a flurry of allegations against her colleagues in recent months, she has since led the movement to make sure sexual harassment policies are followed rigorously — something House Speaker Paul Ryan has now pledged to do.

“We say we have zero tolerance for that, but what does zero tolerance mean,” she told Time last November. “They’re meaningless words if you’re not willing to say ‘We’re not going to allow this to go on here.’ ”

Speier told the Huffington Post she is working with the Democratic Women’s Working Group to invite politicians on both sides of the aisle to wear black during the speech.

“This is a culture change that is sweeping the country,” she said. “And Congress is embracing it.”