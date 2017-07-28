Social media’s reaction to John McCain this week has been a rollercoaster.

He’s up (his rousing speech in the Senate after brain cancer diagnosis); he’s down (he casts deciding vote to open debate on repealing Obamacare); he’s up again (he breaks from his party to cast deciding vote against the “skinny repeal.”)

Or all that in reverse, depending on the political perspective.

After the 80-year-old Arizona senator’s latest act – his maverick “no” vote that meant a 51-49 defeat for President Donald Trump‘s latest push to repeal the Affordable Care Act – has him ending the week on a high note, as far as most of the twitterverse is concerned (except, of course, for those who support the president.)

People on Wednesday:

"Wow, McCain is such a POS. When will he die?" Same people on Friday:

"Wow, McCain is a maverick and a hero." — kc (@BourbonNBlue) July 28, 2017

Watching Maverick walk in and kill the bill like he is God damn Julius Caesar is EVERYTHING.#McCain #SkinnyRepeal #Resist #MAGA pic.twitter.com/dPrSHZ0A01 — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 28, 2017

Note to Self:Don't criticize a prisoner of war. He'll wait many months & get revenge in the most boring way possible. #McCain #SkinnyRepeal — Shawn McGillicutty (@ajfive2007) July 28, 2017

John McCain was a hero before the vote and is one after. I'm calling his office tomorrow to thank him. You should too. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 28, 2017

Such a great relief that McCain broke this pattern last night. https://t.co/Fe9sGvg7ch — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) July 28, 2017

#McCain Just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally redeem yourself.#SkinnyRepeal — Matt Flowers (@matthewtflowers) July 28, 2017

John McCain, a great American hero has voted "No"! Thank you @SenJohnMcCain! — Danny Funaro (@DannyFunaro523) July 28, 2017

Maybe Trump shouldn't have said McCain isn't a war hero. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 28, 2017

When the chips were down, John McCain voted NO on the latest effort of the GOP to gut the ACA. He proved a hero in the end! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 28, 2017

Obama's 2008 rival just helped save his signature achievement. Wow. What a world. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 28, 2017

Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 28, 2017

The passing of the repeal bill fell under the domain of the budget’s reconciliation process, so Senate leadership only needed 50 votes to get the repeal provisions passed. With 52 Senators in the conference, they ended up with three defectors: Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and McCain. Collins and Murkowski had long been vocal about their disapproval to the repeal measures with Collins adamantly opposing against any provision that prohibited Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood, which the final bill did propose.

McCain took issue with the legislative proceedings leading up to the vote, arguing that hearings should be held before anyone could cast a vote. In a statement released after the vote, the veteran lawmaker said that the proposed measures “offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system,” The Hill reported.

“While the amendment would have repealed some of Obamacare’s most burdensome regulations, it offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens,” McCain said in his first statement after voting to kill the bill.

The final Republican bill would have repealed the employer and individual mandates under Obamacare, causing premiums to rise 20% between 2018 and 2026 and leaving 43 million more people without insurance in 2026, according to an estimate released Thursday from the Congressional Budget Office.

McCain indicated that he might be pulling a political bait and switch when he told reporters ahead of the vote to “watch the show.”

The so-called “skinny” repeal, which would have scaled back some of the more controversial provisions, is the third failed attempt to repeal Obamacare.