'Sir, Please Hurry the Hell Up!' Americans Call on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to End Their Trump Nightmare

On Wednesday, Twitter was overrun with queries on the status of Robert Mueller‘s special investigation into ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia following the president’s controversial Tuesday press conference in which he said “both sides” were to blame for the violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Former FBI director Mueller is the Justice Department’s special counsel overseeing the investigation into the Trump campaign. Earlier this month, Mueller reportedly convened a grand jury. While the impaneling of a grand jury does not necessarily mean that Mueller will ultimately seek any indictments, it does allow prosecutors to issue subpoenas for important documents and evidence from Trump and his team.

Dear Robert Mueller, Sir, please hurry the hell up! Signed, An American 🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 16, 2017

Now, Mueller represents some Twitter users’ only hope for a Trump impeachment.

Please tell me there is a ton of security around Robert Mueller and there’s also someone making sure he’s eating well and feeling good. — Adam Shapiro (@adamshapiro) August 15, 2017

At this rate, we may not even need Robert Mueller. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) August 15, 2017

Dear Robert Mueller- Please hurry. Trump's tiny thumbs are getting closer to the button. America — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 11, 2017

I wish I may

I wish I might

Have Robert Mueller

Save us from this plight#ImpeachTrump 🤞🇺🇸 — Jack Tweets 🇺🇸 (@jackTweets11) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Robert Mueller is somewhere working. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 16, 2017

Where is Robert Mueller right now/already pic.twitter.com/RqHZj3AnSa — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 16, 2017

Sending love & light to Bob Mueller and his team #ImpeachTrump — Vanya Asher (@VanyaAsher) August 15, 2017

I hope you're working late tonight, Mueller. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 16, 2017

Dear Mr. Mueller, if you or any of your team need anything, pizza, Red Bull, champaign, please let us know. –America #ImpeachTrump — Rube Bait (@RubeBait) August 15, 2017

Good news: While we are fighting Nazis, Mueller is still plugging away. #TrumpRussia — AltHomelandSecurity (@AltHomelandSec) August 16, 2017

GOP: You don't have to wait for Mueller. You can impeach Trump now for the DC hotel/emoluments clause. Save yourselves! — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) August 16, 2017

Mueller’s ongoing investigation has many waiting with bated breath – especially in the wake of Trump’s Tuesday comments in which he said anti-racist protestors demonstrating at the Charlottesville rally were also “bad people.” One member of the anti-racist protestors was 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a driver rammed his car into a group of the counter-protesters.