Amid Storm Over 'S--thole,' Twitter Asks How to 'Fix Trump in 5 Words'

President Donald Trump is being heavily criticized after reports that he dismissed certain nations as “s–thole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers — and the Twitterverse had some ideas about how he could make amends.

The Washington Post reported the president, 71, became frustrated during the meeting when they discussed protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa.

“Why are we having all these people from s–thole countries come here?” Trump said, according to the Post.

Trump denied the comment in a tweet Friday morning, writing that “the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

However, Sen. Dick Durbin — who was in the meeting — countered that Trump indeed said those words “repeatedly.”

NEW: Dick Durbin, who was in the room when the president made his comments, just said: "He said these hateful thing and he said them repeatedly." https://t.co/AZdHvNym68 — Corey Rangel (@coreyrangel) January 12, 2018

Criticism against the president’s reported remarks grew as celebrities like Anderson Cooper, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Don Lemon, Chelsea Clinton and others spoke out, and some social media users decided to take it upon themselves to figure out how to fix Trump … in five words.

The hashtag trended on Thursday, and the answers were creative. While one Twitter user suggested the country, “Make Barack Obama President Again,” another suggested that we replace Trump with the animatronic “Disney robot” version of the president, which social media had previously roasted for looking nothing like Trump.

#FixTrumpIn5Words Impeach him for God’s sake. — Ajit Arora (@ajitnewyork) January 12, 2018

Build a wall around him. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Jake Robison (Unstable Genius)🌐🤨 (@jakerobison1) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words

Destroy all of the horcruxes — Manda Posthumously (@ShutUpAmanda) January 12, 2018

But one Twitter user pointed out that he didn’t think there was any chance of fixing Trump – in five words or otherwise. “There’s no fixing a racist! #FixTrumpIn5Words.”

On Friday, a spokesman for the United Nations said “there is no other word one can use but ‘racist’ ” to describe the president’s reported comments.

“This isn’t just a story about vulgar language, it’s about opening the door to humanity’s worst side, about validating and encouraging racism and xenophobia,” United Nations human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said. “You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘s–tholes’, whose entire populations, who are not white, are therefore not welcome.”

A spokesperson for the African Union also responded to the reported remarks by pointing out many Africans arrived in the U.S. as slaves.

“Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behavior and practice,” Ebba Kalondo, a spokesperson for the 55-nation African Union, told the Associated Press. “This is particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity.”