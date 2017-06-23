‘Jokes About Assassination Aren’t Funny’: Twitter Reacts to Johnny Depp's Controversial Comments About Trump

Johnny Depp is coming under fire for his remarks about President Donald Trump.

The actor appeared at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday, where he alluded to a presidential assassination.

While on stage to introduce a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, Depp, 54, asked the crowd whether Trump could attend the festival. When the crowd started booing, he said, “No, no, no, you misunderstood completely. I think he needs … help,” and added: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp was likely alluding to President Lincoln’s assassination in 1865 at the hands of actor John Wilkes Booth.

Social media quickly erupted as conservatives took to Twitter to express their outrage, with many saying that it’s unacceptable to joke about an assassination.

No joke about killing @POTUS is acceptable. I'm sick of celebrities getting away with such disgusting comments. https://t.co/8gPifbrMmJ — Ronna RomneyMcDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 23, 2017

While #SteveScalise is in critical condition, you "joke" about assassination of the President of the United States? https://t.co/2iKGkTOSZF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 23, 2017

Good morning to everyone except Johnny Depp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2017

Dear world: don't be like Johnny Depp. In nearly every way, including this. https://t.co/qbscaHHm2R — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) June 23, 2017

Disappointed in Johnny Depp. "Jokes" about assassination aren't funny. We should be just as outraged about Depp as we were about Nugent. — Resistance Mom 🖖❄️ (@ResistBLOTUS) June 23, 2017

Opponents weren’t the only ones voicing their disapproval of Depp. Several fans also took to social media to say they could no longer support the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, while others called for a boycott of his movies.

This really disappoints me. I was a HUGE Johnny Depp fan. Sorry Johnny but U just lost your biggest fan. YOUR BUNKER WON'T HELP U AT THE END — NAME (@sharylanne) June 23, 2017

Sad to confirm that Johnny Depp can no longer serve as my official celebrity crush because assassination will never be funny. https://t.co/FwYJ7GLjwz — Jennifer Duplessie (@JLDuplessie) June 23, 2017

BOYCOTT JOHNNY DEPP MOVIES. @realdepp CELEBRITIES WHO ADVOCATE VIOLENCE must learn there are CONSEQUENCES. — Sunny Kreis Collins (@sunnykcollins) June 23, 2017

Dear Hollywood, thanks for saving me the ticket for EVERY movie with Johnny Depp in it. I'm a few bucks richer now. https://t.co/0i4iUxZRK8 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 23, 2017

Depp isn’t the only one coming under fire for recent comments made against the president. Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing in a graphic photo showing her holding a replica of Trump’s severed head. She was subsequently fired from her New Year’s Eve gig at CNN, and lost endorsement partnerships.

The Secret Service has said it is aware of Depp’s comments. Threatening the president is a crime under U.S. law. “For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to NBC News.