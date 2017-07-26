George Washington apparently has nothin’ on President Donald Trump.

During his Youngstown, Ohio, rally on Tuesday evening, Trump told his gathered supporters that, “With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.”

The president also attempted to make a convoluted joke about being on Mount Rushmore, stating that if he said it even as a joke the media would take it seriously: “Now here’s what I do. I’d ask whether or not you someday think I will be on Mount Rushmore. But here’s the problem, if I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake news media will say ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore.’ So I won’t say it. Okay? I won’t say it,” reported The Hill.

Trump’s comments – and self-comparisons to the 16th president – sent the internet into a tizzy.

Wrote iconic pop star Cher, “Trump JUST SAID ‘EXCEPT 4THE LATE GREAT ABRAHAM LINCOLN, I’M MORE PRESIDENTIAL THAN ANY PRESIDENT IN HISTOR’ Ok…TIME FOR 25 AMENDMENT HE’s [Nuts].”

The 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, of course, covers the procedures for succession to the presidency and vice presidency.

Joked journalist Rod Dreher, “Trump says it’s ‘real easy’ for him to be more presidential than any previous president, except Lincoln. Sux to be u, Washington, Jefferson!”

One Twitter user saw the bright side in Trump’s statements, however, noting that “at least he knew Abraham Lincoln is dead.”

Trump has previously seemed confused about some famous historical figures, including in a February speech when he said, “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.”

Douglass died in 1895.