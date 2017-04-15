Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo of Bernie Sanders Emerging from a Tub of Ben & Jerry’s

Feel the Bern? Maybe an ice cream inspired by Bernie Sanders will cool you down.

The 75-year-old former presidential candidate spoke at an ice cream factory Friday that took Twitter by storm after he tweeted a photo of himself speaking behind a podium resembling a giant pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Sanders addressed employees at the St. Albans, Vermont factory, and spoke about energy policy before tasting a few of the flavors, according to The Hill.

Despite Sanders’ effort in engaging those present, Twitter users could only focus on the possible ice cream flavors that could be named after the Vermont senator.

.@SenSanders can't visit our Vermont factory without trying some new flavors. pic.twitter.com/QhSpki7lEQ — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017

Worst bachelor party ever pic.twitter.com/2ZmL0vKzSK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2017

me, leaving corner store: "Ah, stoked to enjoy this Ben & Jerry's!"

*opens lid, Bernie Sanders pops out *

"POWERFUL SPECIAL INTERESTS …" pic.twitter.com/diINMKgKeA — Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) April 14, 2017

I would give anything for a pint of Ben & Jerry's with a tiny Bernie Sanders giving a rousing speech submerged in it https://t.co/U9jQi6N8c1 — Daniel Hentschel (@danhentschel) April 14, 2017

“When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways,” Sanders said.

Sander’s container-shaped podium featured the words, “Euphoric Stuff,” where the name of a flavor of ice cream would typically be displayed. ” ‘Euphoric Stuff’ is not the name of a current flavor,” a Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

In January, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen unveiled the unofficial Sanders-inspired flavor, “Bernie’s Yearning,” to celebrate the Vermont senator’s presidential run.

This is not the first time Sanders has become a widely-circulated meme. During his presidential campaign in 2016, the Vermont native’s slogan “Feel the Bern” began as a little irreverent and out of place in the world of politics.

Yet, once his supporters made up their minds that this was the slogan they would rally behind, it was everywhere.