Twitter Ruthlessly Mocks President Trump for Placing His Hands on a Glowing Orb with the Saudi King

A photograph of President Donald Trump, the Egyptian president and Saudi king placing their hands on a glowing orb quickly went viral on Sunday, with Twitter users comparing the United States president to comic book and film villains.

During his trip to the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, a center that aims to defeat militant communication, Trump, Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi placed their hands on the object. The orb then lit up, activating computers programmed to monitor online terrorist activity.

Of course, the Internet had other thoughts.

The photo quickly turned into a meme where the world leaders were compared to HYDRA, a super evil organization from Marvel comic books, and other fictional villains from pop culture.

"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It's much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt — Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/PtLQeHQVwD — Jules (@Julian_Epp) May 21, 2017

Just want to remind everyone that the last time we saw the orb it led directly to the Galactic Empire. pic.twitter.com/dVRI8FjuAu — Ian A. A. Watson (@VonAether) May 22, 2017

just some billionaires gathering in the dark and holding a glowing orb. probably fine — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

Trump, 70, is currently on his first foreign trip since becoming president.

Melania and Ivanka Trump deplaned Air Force One Saturday in the capital city of Riyadh wearing long, flowing sleeves, but no headscarves, which local women are required to do in the conservative country. While King Salman appeared happy to greet the visitors, a Trump tweet from 2015 suggested he would be offended.

Trump referenced President Barack and Michelle Obama’s trip to Riyadh in January 2015 in which the First Lady chose to forgo a headscarf.

“Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted,” Trump tweeted at the time.

While Western women are expected to cover their arms and legs during visits, however, headscarves are typically not required.