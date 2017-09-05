Twitter Jeers After Melania Wears $2,250 Italian Dress in Pic for President Trump’s ‘American-Made’ Post

President Donald Trump‘s Labor Day tweet praised “American hands” and “American labor,” but many on social noticed that First Lady Melania Trump wasn’t quite in line with her husband’s sentiment.

“We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy # LaborDay!” the president posted on Twitter to celebrate the unofficial end of summer holiday along with his social media handles.

The post’s photo showed the Trumps holding hands at the Congressional picnic in June, featuring the first lady donning a $2,255 dress by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou that was made in Italy, according to Saks Fifth Avenue’s website.

Twitter users were quick to point out the conflict, many adding that many products used by Trump businesses are outsourced.

“Made in America isn’t good enough for Trumps though!” one Twitter user replied to the president’s post.

Another commented, “Even Melania’s $2,000+ dress is made in Italy! How stupid do you think we are?”

We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/lyvtNfQ5IO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2017

Lol Melania is wearing an Italian dress but okay. https://t.co/bjnD82GfEc — Megan Taylor (@BellaMegtaylor) September 5, 2017

Thank then the Italian union workers and Greek designers for Melania's dress !! — Bill Tsap (@bill_tsapr) September 5, 2017

And Chinese imports. Melania' Italian dress! Made in America isn't good enough for Trumps though! — Ginmato (@Ginmato) September 5, 2017

Nice dress, Melania. Designed and made in America? — *Show us your taxes* (@Schlaflosinwien) September 5, 2017

And Melania's dress made in America fer sure. — Vote-Health.org (@VoteHealth) September 5, 2017

And American lies. Even Melania's $2,000+ dress is made in Italy! How stupid do you think we are? — Arialis Miren (@2TonTonita) September 5, 2017

Melania has received flack in the past for opting for international designers. One favorite designer is Italian Stefano Gabbana, who has proudly dressed the first lady for important photo ops such as the White House’s first official portrait — for which she wore a black Dolce & Gabbana blazer — and her visit to the Vatican.

Though many designers have vowed not to dress the first lady due to her husband’s political views, Gabbana, half of the design duo behind the luxury Italian clothing brand, boasted about the ensemble on Instagram by sharing photos of Melania wearing the label’s designs.

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇮🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Melania Trump Wears a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana Coat in Sicily

The 47-year-old former model and mother-of-one was photographed Saturday morning in a pair of snakeskin stilettos as she and President Trump left the White House to make their way to Air Force One.

It was a bold move considering the criticism Melania received just four days earlier when she first traveled to the flood-ravaged state to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, wearing a pair of sky-high black heels. (She wore the heels while in Washington D.C. but later changed to a much more casual look when she arrived in Texas.)

On Saturday, she pulled a similar move, trading her snakeskin pumps for sneakers and a casual outfit by the time she and Donald landed in Texas.