This Twitter Account Is Burning Donald Trump’s Tweets So You Don’t Have To

Every time President Donald Trump tweets, they get burned.

Burned Your Tweet is a Twitter account that features the printing — and subsequent burning — of Trump’s tweets, which all happens automatically thanks to a robot that was seemingly created for just this purpose.

Each time a tweet is printed and burned, a video is posted to Twitter with the caption, “.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet.”

In each video, the robot prints out the tweet, cuts it with scissors and then holds the paper over a flame. The burning tweet is then tossed into an ashtray.

The user of the account was not immediately available for comment when PEOPLE reached out.

The account is followed by 252 people, so far.