Trump’s White House Website Takes Down Official Pages on Civil Rights, Climate Change, LGBT Rights

The moment Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at noon on Friday, the LGBT, climate change, health care, and civil liberties pages disappeared from the website of the brand new Trump White House.
Motherboard, VICE’s website focusing on science and technology, reported that the changes occurred at noon, when the Obama administration turned over the official White House website, whitehouse.gov, to the Trump team.
The White House’s official LGBT page, WhiteHouse.gov/LGBT, now either redirects to a splash page encouraging visitors to sign up for updates from President Trump, or displays as a broken link stating: “The requested page ‘/lgbt’ could not be found.”
GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, also noted that a search for “LGBT” now turns up no results on the new White House website.
The page on civil rights was replaced with a page titled “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community“—which, the Daily Beast noted, falsely claims that: “In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent.” Homicides in Washington, D.C., dropped by 17 percent from 2016 to 2015, the Chicago Tribune reported.
RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
In addition to removing the page formerly dedicated to the issue of climate change, http://www.whitehouse.gov/energy/climate-change, Trump’s White House has also deleted all specific mentions of “climate change” and “global warming,” reported Motherboard. Trump’s ‘America First’ Energy Plan was posted on the website instead and it calls for eliminating regulations, including President Barack Obama’s “Climate Action Plan” combatting the causes of global warming.
One Twitter user also noted that the page on disabilities is no longer accessible:
Many took to Twitter to call out and criticize the changes:
And one user cracked of Trump’s reality competition series: “How long until http://whitehouse.gov is just an ad for the next season of The Apprentice?”