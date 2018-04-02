Trump White House Facing Criticism over Lack of Diversity in Intern Program

Social media users are lashing out at President Donald Trump‘s White House over the apparent lack of diversity in its spring 2018 intern class.
The backlash comes after the White House released a photo Friday of the predominantly white intern staff of 91.
Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas tweeted, “The White House intern photo is like a Where’s Waldo for a non-white person—in a country that is about 40% non-white.”
“The White House has released this photo of Trump with the White House spring interns. Diversity this ain’t,” another critic said.
And several tweeters shared side by side comparisons of this year’s intern class and those from President Obama’s tenure, which appeared notably more diverse.
Others were not surprised by the lack of diversity and pondered, “Would you want more non-white people in what is undoubtedly a toxic space?”
The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Congressional Republicans faced similar criticism in July after House Speaker Paul Ryan posted a selfie with more than 100 Capitol Hill interns, almost all of whom appeared to be white.
“I think this sets a record for the most number of #CapitolHill interns in a single selfie,” Ryan captioned the controversial photo — prompting one critic to retort that the speaker “sets a record for most racially clueless Instagram photo.”