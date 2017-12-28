President Trump Mocks Vanity Fair -- and the Wrong Editor -- for Apologizing to Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump took aim at Vanity Fair in a tweet on Thursday after the magazine issued an apology for an online video that was critical of Hillary Clinton.
Trump mocked the magazine for “bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit,” and also ridiculed Anna Wintour, claiming she was “beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”
Wintour, a Clinton supporter, is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair.
The video Vanity Fair posted over the weekend featured editors of the magazine’s Hive website suggesting New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including taking up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would “keep her from running [for president] again.”
The magazine faced instant backlash for the video, including a fiery response from actress Patricia Arquette, who called on Vanity Fair to “stop telling women what the f–k they should do or can do.”
In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video “was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark.”