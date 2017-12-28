President Trump Mocks Vanity Fair -- and the Wrong Editor -- for Apologizing to Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump took aim at Vanity Fair in a tweet on Thursday after the magazine issued an apology for an online video that was critical of Hillary Clinton.

Trump mocked the magazine for “bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit,” and also ridiculed Anna Wintour, claiming she was “beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Wintour, a Clinton supporter, is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair.

The video Vanity Fair posted over the weekend featured editors of the magazine’s Hive website suggesting New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including taking up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would “keep her from running [for president] again.”

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

The magazine faced instant backlash for the video, including a fiery response from actress Patricia Arquette, who called on Vanity Fair to “stop telling women what the f–k they should do or can do.”

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video “was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark.”