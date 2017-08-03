As President Trump Prepares for a 17-Day Getaway to His Golf Club, See All the Times He Mocked Obama’s Vacations

As a private citizen, Donald Trump repeatedly criticized President Barack Obama throughout his eight years in office for taking too many vacations, indulging in too many rounds of golf and playing fast and loose with taxpayer dollars during his downtime.

Since his inauguration, however, President Trump has made a habit of costly weekend getaways to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and is already on pace in his first year in office to surpass Obama’s spending on travel for his entire eight years, according to an April report from CNN.

Now, the man who once asked “What’s the point?” of taking vacations is heading to his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey for a 17-day getaway, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s frequent travel as president contradicts his campaign trail promise that he “would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done” — and his many tweets mocking Obama for taking vacations.

Take a look at the many sneering statements he’s tweeted on the subject:

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

When will Obama next go on vacation if he wins the election? The day after. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2012

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

"Don't take vacations. What's the point? If you're not enjoying your work, you're in the wrong job." — Think Like A Billionaire — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2012

Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

The Obama's Spain vacation cost taxpayers over $476K http://t.co/W6kIpd5x They love to spend money. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2012

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars—-Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

A May analysis by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch found that Obama spent nearly $100 million on travel in his eight years in office. Trump’s trips during his first 80 days alone have cost $20 million, according to CNN.

In addition to criticizing Obama’s vacations, Trump also frequently called out the former president on Twitter for spending too much time on the golf course.

Trump trotted out the criticism on the campaign trail as well, promising voters that, if elected, “I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

According to Politifact‘s Trump Golf Tracker, the president has already outpaced Obama in the amount of time he spends on the green. As of Aug. 1 in the first year of both men’s presidencies, Trump played golf 21 times to Obama’s 11.