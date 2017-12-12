Trump Tweeting That Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand 'Would Do Anything' for Money Sparks Outrage

A day after New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for Trump to resign and that Congress should investigate the “multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him,” Trump sent a suggestive tweet that she would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions “and would do anything” to get them.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

The tweet prompted an instant backlash from Trump’s critics, claiming it was sexist and degrading. Actress Alyssa Milano wrote that Trump’s tweet “is a form of sexual misconduct.”

The below tweet is gender bullying. It is a form of sexual misconduct. WOMEN EVERYWHERE! You should tell him what you think. Flood his replies with your thoughts. We will not be silenced. https://t.co/nlKvLYmzLQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 12, 2017

The below tweet is gender bullying. It is a form of sexual misconduct. WOMEN EVERYWHERE! You should tell him what you think. Flood his replies with your thoughts. We will not be silenced.

Patti Solis Doyle, a former Hillary Clinton campaign official, wrote that Trump’s tweet made a “vile, disgusting implication” about Gillibrand.

Solis Doyle tweeted:

"And would do anything for them". What does that mean, @realDonaldTrump?! You, a man, accused by more than a dozen credible women of assault and harassment, has the audacity make this vile, disgusting implication. SHAME! https://t.co/Cx2a1X2AWA — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) December 12, 2017

Oh and also @realDonaldTrump, you are a disgusting pig https://t.co/m2Tn1IunXn — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) December 12, 2017

WORTH NOTING: Sen. Gillibrand is one of several Democrats who've called on @realDonaldTrump to step down. He is attacking the woman who made the call. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) December 12, 2017

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also called out Trump for potentially trying to “slut-shame” her colleague.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

And Gillibrand fired back to Trump, replying directly to him:

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand: "It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue; neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday." pic.twitter.com/8TyohNzWs9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand later told reporters that “It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue; neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday.”

Trump’s degrading tweet comes a day after some of the 19 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct spoke up —on national TV and in a press conference—calling for a congressional investigation into his “serial misconduct and perversion.”

Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.