‘Based on Bigotry’: Members of Congress, LGBT Advocates Slam Trump’s Proposed Trans Military Ban

President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the military, and Twitter users are reacting.

Trump wrote in three tweets that the military “must be focused” and “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is encouraging transgender service members to contact the organization.

“Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU.”

Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU. pic.twitter.com/tr9YroUrKo — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

Today is a setback in the march towards justice. https://t.co/KmMoU1ThFX — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

Joshua Block, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU and Gavin Grimm’s lawyer, also offered help.

If you are a trans service member or reservist please contact me. If you know a trans service member or reservist tell them to contact me. https://t.co/3kdzotIUiT — Joshua Block (@JoshACLU) July 26, 2017

U.S. Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning called the move, “cowardice.”

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

Writer and transgender activist Janet Mock, who transitioned in her teens, said it was “trolling at its finest.”

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Several members of Congress are speaking out against the ban, including former service members. Ruben Gallego, the representative for Arizona’s 7th district and an Iraqi war veteran called the decision “discriminatory”

1. Banning any qualified person from serving their country, because of who they are is both discriminatory and bad national security policy. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 26, 2017

2. @realDonaldTrump will never understand complex military needs. He doesn't have the experience or intellectual capacity to learn. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 26, 2017

3. It is also ironic that @realDonaldTrump who did everything to avoid Vietnam is stopping Trans people who want to serve. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 26, 2017

4. Lets look what is going on here. @realDonaldTrump is an impotent leader. He is using fear of Trans community to score political points. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 26, 2017

5. Make sense now why @realDonaldTrump admires Putin. Both use fear of LGBTQ community to keep control of their base. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 26, 2017

Massachusetts senator Ed Markey said transgender service members are “dedicated patriots.”

Transgender servicemembers aren't a distraction, they are dedicated patriots. We welcome their service & honor their love of country. #LGBT — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 26, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: The LGBT community is fit for service. YOU are the one who is unfit for service. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) July 26, 2017

No American, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be prohibited from honor + privilege of serving our nation #LGBT — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) July 26, 2017

I served on active duty in the U.S. Military. Exclusion of Transgender Americans by @POTUS is not based on facts, it is based on bigotry. https://t.co/DgURRGnMVu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2017

Discriminatory & disgusting. Proud to stand behind our trans community as they are cowardly assaulted on twitter. Thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/wAfV9qFbyG — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) July 26, 2017

Trans people put their lives at risk every day – even more so when they serve. Donald Trump wishes he had their bravery. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 26, 2017

Republican senator Orrin Hatch voiced his support for LGBT people.

Actor George Takei called Trump the “stupidest, most incompetent president ever.”

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

And other celebrities decried the move.

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

Oh, just a reminder that this–NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 26, 2017

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop! — candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017

The Anne Frank Center released a statement “denouncing” Trump’s decision.

OUR STATEMENT BELOW DENOUNCING @POTUS for his evil reinstatement of the ban on #transgender Americans in the military. We are sickened. pic.twitter.com/OaBWRyn58n — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) July 26, 2017

The ban puts a previous restriction on transgender people serving in the military that was lifted in June 2016.