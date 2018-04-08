President Trump Brags About Trump Tower Being a 'Well Built Building' After Man Dies in Blaze

One man is dead and four firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York — and President Donald Trump is catching heat for his reaction.

The New York Fire Department responded to the four-alarm blaze on Saturday evening, where Commissioner Daniel Nigro said an apartment on the 50th floor was “entirely on fire.”

The New York Police Department confirmed that 67-year-old resident Todd Brassner died.

According to Nigro’s tweets from the FDNY’s account, the apartment’s occupant was found in “critical condition.” The Associated Press later reported that Brassner died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet released information about the cause of the fire.

“This was a very difficult fire,” Nigro said via Twitter. “As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.”

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Nigro confirmed that no members of the Trump family were in the building at the time of the fire, according to AP.

President Trump, who was in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, tweeted his praise to both the firefighters and the construction of his own 58-story skyscraper.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out,” he wrote. “Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

The president’s son Eric Trump added, “Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!”

AP reports that Nigro was asked if the business mogul’s assessment of the building was accurate.

“It’s a well-built building,” Nigro replied. “The upper floors, the residence floors, are not sprinklered.”

According to The Guardian, sprinklers were not required in New York City high-rises when Trump Tower was built in 1983, and owners of older residential high-rises are not always required to install sprinklers.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Twitter users were quick to point out that President Trump made no mention of the victim.

Actor Andy Midler replied, “A person died, you magnificent piece of excrement. Not a word? Now, more than ever, you deserve the flames of hell.”

A person died, you magnificent piece of excrement. Not a word?

Now, more than ever, you deserve the flames of hell. — Andy Milder (@AndyMilder) April 8, 2018

Someone died. Your lack of empathy is pathological. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 8, 2018

Condolences to the victims. No sprinklers in the tRUmp Tower? Donny’s a slumlord? Less than shocking. Let’s have many investigations, NYC. LOCK HIM UP!!! — Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) April 8, 2018

Someone died. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 8, 2018

✅ Bragging about Trump Tower while it’s on fire

✅ Managing to be sexist while thanking firefighters

✅ Ignoring civilian and first responder injuries 🎯 Yep – Donald Trump wrote this tweet https://t.co/q2NDIBIm0L — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 7, 2018

But Sir, the fire has killed one resident on the 50th floor. Why no sprinklers???? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 8, 2018

This Is Us director Ken Olin added, “Someone died. Your lack of empathy is pathological.”

Actress Mia Farrow was among many who questioned why the building lacked sprinklers in the apartments.

“But Sir, the fire has killed one resident on the 50th floor,” she wrote on Twitter. “Why no sprinklers????”