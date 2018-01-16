Donald Trump takes Propecia for male-pattern hair loss, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson revealed on Tuesday, along with other new details from the president’s routine physical examination.

Jackson, who examined Trump last Friday and declared him to be in “excellent health,” offered more information in Tuesday’s White House press briefing, where he listed the medications Trump takes.

In addition to Propecia, Trump, 71, takes Crestor for his cholesterol, a daily aspirin for heart health and a multivitamin.

Trump’s hair has been the subject of scrutiny for decades, with some speculating that it’s a wig. Trump has repeatedly insisted his hair is real, and once even invited a woman onstage to personally see for herself during a campaign rally.

In Fire and Fury, the recent explosive book about Trump’s White House, author Michael Wolff claimed that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump has privately mocked her father’s infamous hairdo.

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” Wolff wrote in the book. “The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got.”

After that book again raised questions about Trump’s mental fitness, Jackson said Trump requested a cognitive exam during last week’s session. Jackson said Trump scored 30/30 on a test of his cognitive ability and added, “I have no concerns about his cognitive ability.”

Jackson also noted that Trump’s cardiac health is “excellent” but said he discussed a diet plan with the president that would include a smaller amount of carbohydrates and fats. At 6-ft. 3-in. and weighing 239 lbs., Trump should aim to lose 10 to 15 lbs. in the next year, Jackson said.