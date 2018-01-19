Trump Brushed Off Stormy Daniels' Questions About Wife Melania: 'Oh, Don't Worry About Her'

If Donald Trump had wife Melania on his mind when he had an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, he didn’t show it.

According to the newly released full transcript of In Touch magazine’s shelved 2011 interview with Daniels, Trump brought up his wife only briefly during his first alleged tryst with Daniels in July 2006.

After Daniels poked fun of the then-Apprentice star’s infamous hairstyle, he shared, “Yeah, yeah, my wife even did my son [Barron]’s hair like that, as a joke.”

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, said, “I was like, ‘Yes, speaking of your wife…’ ”

“I mentioned her. I was like, ‘Yeah, what about your wife?’ He goes, ‘Oh, don’t worry about her,’ ” Daniels recalled. “Quickly, quickly changed the subject.”

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

And that, according to Daniels, was all Trump said about his wife, who at the time had given birth to their son, Barron (now 11), just four months earlier.

The transcript published Friday comes one week after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The White House, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, and Daniels herself have all denied that she was paid off for her silence or that she and Trump ever had a sexual relationship.

In a statement released earlier this month by Cohen on her behalf, Daniels said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

But In Touch said that in 2011, Daniels took and passed a polygraph test confirming her account, which was also corroborated to the magazine at the time by Daniels’ close friend Randy Spears and ex-husband Mike Moz.

Daniels’ friend, adult film star Alana Evans, also corroborated reports of the relationship in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday.

In the In Touch interview, which marks the first time Daniels herself has confirmed the alleged affair, Daniels said Trump did not give her the impression that his wife knew he was allegedly unfaithful to her and was okay with it.

Though she said her conscience didn’t bother her at the time of the affair, Daniels said in 2011 — after recently having a baby herself — that she felt Trump was wrong to allegedly cheat on his wife, especially given the recent timing of his son’s birth.

“Now that I have a baby that’s the same age that his was at the time, I’m like, “Wow, what a d—,” Daniels told In Touch, adding, “Yeah, I feel bad.”

Asked if she had a message for Trump or his wife, Daniels replied, “I don’t know. Karma will always bite you in the a–.”