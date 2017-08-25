Trump Staffer Tasked with Finding Positive News About the President Resigns

A White House staffer who was in charge of tracking down and distributing positive news coverage about President Trump has resigned, according to Politico.

Andrew Hemming – a former RNC staff member whose official title was White House director of rapid response – is leaving in a move that was described as a “mutual decision” by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders told Politico in a statement that Hemming’s exit was a “[m]utual decision that he could best help promote the president’s agenda on the outside. Andy is smart and very talented and we wish him all the best.”

In a recent profile, Politico described Hemming’s day-to-day responsibilities, noting that he followed television, print and online news coverage, as well as Twitter, to find positive stories about the president, which he then sent to a “list of more than 1,000 influencers.”

According to Politico, those “influencers” were reporters and television hosts, among others.

Hemming was paid $89,000 a year in the position, said the outlet.

Sanders praised his work to Politico for the early August piece, saying: “Andy does an incredible job of finding those hidden gems and trying to amplify those positive messages.”

Trump has waged war against media coverage of his presidency since its start, and recently asserted in a new campaign ad that reporters and journalists are his “enemies.”

Hemming’s resignation follows a slew of staffing shake-ups at the White House – especially in the communications office, which has run through multiple directors in Trump’s first seven months as president.