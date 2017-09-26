Trump Mocked for Repeatedly Referring to Spanish Prime Minister as ‘Mr. President’ in Press Conference

In a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump mistakenly and repeatedly referred to his Spanish counterpart as “Mr. President.”

Critics on Twitter took note and immediately began to mock Trump for the gaffe.

“Trump referred to the Spanish PM as Mr President all the way through his speech. He’s f—–g hopeless,” one Twitter user said.

“You would think that Trump would try and get the basics right,” wrote another.

The White House Press Office also incorrectly referred to Rajoy as president in its daily schedule and in a tweet ahead of the press conference.

Business Insider notes that the confusion may come from Rajoy’s official title, “president of the government.” Despite this misleading title, the head of Spain’s government is referred to as “prime minister.”

Today President Trump welcomed President Mariano Rajoy of Spain to the White House. Joint press conference: https://t.co/Xl3vE0XmKZ pic.twitter.com/eGqI64Mcvf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2017

Does this bother anyone else? https://t.co/Z1ffJpEjvd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2017

Trump just called Spanish PM "Mr. President" throughout the press conference. 🤦‍♂️Sad thing is, that's totally unsurprising and expected. — CT Democrat (@PrezHillary17) September 26, 2017

You would think that Trump would try and get the basics right. He just called Spanish PM, President. — William Morecombe (@adoptedgog) September 26, 2017

"Do you have a question for the president?" Trump says, pointing to the Spanish PM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 26, 2017

Why does Trump call the Spanish PM "President" all the time? — archphips (@archphips) September 26, 2017

don’t let this football stuff distract you from the REAL story which is Trump referring the to Spanish PM as president x6 — Elizabeth Kerr (@Lizziedear13) September 26, 2017

It’s ridiculous that a man who places so much importance on titles and hierarchy can’t remember the titles of others in power. #megalomaniac — April (@AprilGabbert) September 26, 2017

Also in the press conference, Trump defended his ongoing feud with the NFL over its players’ national anthem protests, insisting that he wasn’t “preoccupied” with the issue and had “plenty of time” to also respond to the Hurricane Maria devastation in Puerto Rico.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question. “I was ashamed of what was taking place.”

“To me the NFL situation is a very important situation,” he continued. “I’ve heard that before about, was I preoccupied. Not at all. Not at all. I have plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work. And to be honest with you, that’s an important function of working – respect for our country.”

Trump went on to say that athletes kneeling in protest during the anthem is “disgraceful.”

“Many people have died,” he said. “Many, many people. Many people are so horribly injured … And they were fighting for our country. They were fighting for our flag. They were fighting for our national anthem. For people to disrespect that by kneeling during the playing of our National Anthem I think is disgraceful.”

Trump said his White House is “totally focused” on responding to Hurricane Maria.

“But at the same time, it doesn’t take me long to put out a wrong,” he said.