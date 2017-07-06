Trump Complains He’s ‘Picked Up Nothing’ in Stock Market Gains and Claims CNN Took Reddit Video ‘Too Seriously’

President Donald Trump boasted about the robust U.S. economy on Thursday — but then grumbled that “everyone else” except him is getting rich from the stock market rise.

During a summit with the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative in Warsaw, Poland, Trump said the United States economy is “very strong,” but complained that he is failing to “personally” benefit from the gains.

“We’ve taken off restrictions and people are really moving hard,” he said. “So when I say that the stock market is at an all-time high, we’ve picked up in market value almost $4 trillion since Nov. 8, which was the election. Four trillion dollars — it’s a lot of money. Personally, I picked up nothing, but that’s all right. Everyone else is getting rich. That’s okay. I’m very happy.”

Trump ceded control of his global real estate and marketing business to his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, and a senior executive before he took the oath of office in January.

The president has repeatedly boasted about the stock market’s all-time highs over the past few days as he continued to take aim at what he falsely deems the “fake news media.”

“Dow hit a new intraday all-time high!” he tweeted on Monday. “I wonder whether or not the Fake News Media will so report?”

Dow hit a new intraday all-time high! I wonder whether or not the Fake News Media will so report? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Tensions between Trump and the mainstream media ran especially high in the week before Trump’s overseas trip, with Trump viciously attacking Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter and later retweeting a doctored video showing him as a wrestler body-slamming a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his head.

During a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday, Trump addressed the video — and once again shared his thoughts on the cable news network.

“I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them. As you know, now they have some pretty serious problems. They have been fake news for a long time,” Trump said. “CNN has really taken it too seriously. I think they’ve hurt themselves badly. Very, very badly.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The president also revealed during the press conference that he now believes Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, and that he’s considering some “pretty severe” options in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test this week.

Trump also took a dig at NBC, saying the network “forgot” that he made them “a fortune” with his reality show The Apprentice.

“What we want to see in the United States is honest, beautiful, free, but honest press. We want to see fair press, I think it’s a very important thing,” he said. “We don’t want fake news. And by the way, not everybody is fake news. But we don’t want fake news. Bad thing. Very bad for our country.”