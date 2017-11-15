Marco Rubio Mocks Donald Trump for His 'Similar' Awkward Water Bottle Moment as Twitter Goes Wild

Trump pulls a Marco Rubio & slurps down water during his speech. But it’s worse than Rubio. Trump holds the bottle with two hands like it’s a baby bottle. Fitting.#ImpeachTrump #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/5CPKzSSCKq — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 15, 2017

Back in 2013, then-businessman Donald Trump ridiculed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for sipping water during his response to the State of the Union.

“Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle — would have much less negative impact,” Trump tweeted at the time. He also revived the criticism on the campaign trail last year in an attempt to undermine his then-rival for the GOP presidential nomination.

Now, the tables have turned.

In an awkward moment on Wednesday, Trump paused in the middle of a live speech at the White House to search for a drink of water.

After checking under his lectern and coming up empty-handed, Trump was directed to a small table nearby stocked with Fiji water bottles. He then picked up a bottle with both hands and took a sip — a gesture that quickly captured the internet’s attention.

Donald Trump

To the delight of many, Rubio himself was one of the first to poke fun of the moment on Twitter.

“Similar, but needs work on his form,” Rubio critiqued in a tweet. “Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time.”

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Even some Rubio critics had to admit it was a “nice burn.”

Absolutely true but this is still a nice burn — DOD (@dcodea) November 15, 2017

It is and honestly I'm not ok with it. — Anisky-Nazis are bad. Nazis are bad. Nazis are bad (@anisky) November 15, 2017

CNN’s Chris Cillizza and others also mocked Trump on Twitter.

"There is no water." — Donald Trump https://t.co/ETcuanSS5z — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 15, 2017

Trump needed 2 sips of water to get through this speech. SAD! — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 15, 2017

Newsflash: Trump drinks Fijian water, not American water. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

What happened to Trump Water? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 15, 2017

Trump pulls a Marco Rubio & slurps down water during his speech. But it’s worse than Rubio. Trump holds the bottle with two hands like it’s a baby bottle. Fitting.#ImpeachTrump #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/5CPKzSSCKq — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 15, 2017

In 2013, Trump tweeted at least 5 times about Rubio's water incident including that he should "drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle". (Today, Trump sipped from a bottle.) pic.twitter.com/z8RSTPl775 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 15, 2017

The ridicule even briefly spilled over, so to speak, to Wikipedia, where someone revised the Fiji Water page to say: “Fiji water is the official thirst quencher of Donald Trump.”

“The official thirst quencher of Donald Trump.” Wikipedia editors are hella fast lmao https://t.co/oDCabpLVDn pic.twitter.com/16QpmwS3GW — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 15, 2017

The line was soon removed, however, apparently by a Wikipedia editor.