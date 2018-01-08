Trump's Secret Schedule Reveals He's Now Spending Even More Time Tweeting and Watching TV: Report

President Donald Trump has recently pushed back his daily schedule to allow more time for tweeting and watching TV in the mornings, according to a new report from Axios.

Trump has been starting his official workday around 11 a.m., much later than he did in the early days of his presidency, Axios reported, citing copies the website obtained of the president’s private schedule.

The shift was reportedly made to accommodate president’s demands for more “Executive Time” — which officials told Axios actually means more TV and Twitter time.

The private schedules — which are different than those released to the media and the public — show that Trump has “Executive Time” in the Oval Office every day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“But the reality is he spends that time in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting,” Axios reported. “Trump comes down for his first meeting of the day, which is often an intelligence briefing, at 11 a.m.”

According to Axios, Trump starts his day much later than former Presidents George W. Bush (who usually arrived in the Oval Office before 7 a.m.) and Barack Obama (who regularly worked out in the morning before getting into the Oval between 9 and 10 a.m.).

Even when he’s “at work,” Trump reportedly spends the bulk of his time making phone calls and watching cable news in the dining room next to the Oval. He has also reportedly been holding only one or two meetings a day, far fewer than in the early days of his presidency.

After putting in around seven hours of work, Trump typically returns to the residence around 6 p.m. — or sometimes earlier — for more phone calls and more TV.

In the early days of Trump’s presidency, before he pushed for later starts, the president had longer days, often starting with breakfast meetings.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president in her response to Axios, saying he puts in “long hours” and calling him “one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen.”

“The time in the morning is a mix of residence time and Oval Office time but he always has calls with staff, Hill members, cabinet members and foreign leaders during this time,” Sanders said. “The president is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long. It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him.”

But according to some of the examples Axios provided from Trump’s private schedule this week, the president sometimes ends his official day as early as 4:15 p.m.

Detailing Trump’s schedule for this Tuesday — which Axios said was fairly similar to his typical schedule — the website reported:

“On Tuesday, Trump has his first meeting of the day with Chief of Staff John Kelly at 11am. He then has ‘Executive Time’ for an hour followed by an hour lunch in the private dining room. Then it’s another 1 hour 15 minutes of ‘Executive Time’ followed by a 45 minute meeting with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Then another 15 minutes of ‘Executive Time’ before Trump takes his last meeting of the day — a 3:45pm meeting with the head of Presidential Personnel Johnny DeStefano — before ending his official day at 4:15pm.”