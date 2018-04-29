Trump Says Michelle Wolf 'Bombed' at Correspondents' Dinner After She Roasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Some believe comedian Michelle Wolf took her roast at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner a step too far.

The annual event — attended by journalists, politicians and celebrities — is usually marked by some good-natured ribbing on the president and his administration. Wolf, known for her work on The Daily Show, similarly took aim at President Donald Trump, who skipped the dinner for the second year.

“Like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with a Trump, let’s get this over with,” she said to open her speech.

The comedian’s digs at Trump included jabs at his wealth — “I think you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York you’re doing fine,” she said — and his alleged thoughts about race.

“Trump is racist, though,” Wolf said. “He loves white nationalists, which is a weird term for a Nazi. Calling a Nazi a ‘white nationalist’ is like calling a pedophile a ‘kid friend,’ or Harvey Weinstein a ‘ladies man,’ which isn’t really fair — he also likes plants.”

Michelle Wolf Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Wolf also roasted White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was sitting just feet away.

“I have to say, I’m a little starstruck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale,” she told Sanders, drawing gasps from the audience.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” Wolf added. “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Wolf also referred to her as an “Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoints other white women.”

Then don't have a comic do a roast @jeffzeleny @peterbakernyt. If you want to focus on the journalism do a boring awards show. Journalism is all about the 1st amendment..If you don't see the import of what @michelleisawolf did tonight then you don't get it https://t.co/giZj4f3Szm — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 29, 2018

Cut the fake outrage Sean. For 7 months, on the taxpayer's dime, you lied every day from the podium in big ways and small. @michelleisawolf is a professional comic, her job is to what she did tonight and she did it brilliantly. https://t.co/hYpwiyMN40 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 29, 2018

Exactly. Donald Trump rode into the White House on a campaign of trying to put an end to political correctness and all of his supporters and staff members tonight were bitching and moaning about some very funny and accurate jokes. https://t.co/8OZnz3d39Q — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 29, 2018

I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She’s joking. He’s not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2018

This happened in America 5 days ago, but Republicans like @seanspicer are calling some funny jokes by @michelleisawolf "a disgrace."https://t.co/EBpCFuAI1K — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) April 29, 2018

Shame on @michelleisawolf for offending all those good people who are somehow not offended by a president who bragged about sexual assault and walking into the dressing rooms of teen beauty contestants and who also raped his wife. You should apologize! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 29, 2018

Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Despite negative feedback from many, Kathy Griffin, who was in attendance and has her own feud with Trump, defended the routine on Twitter, saying Wolf performed “brilliantly” and told “some very funny and accurate jokes.”

“If you want to focus on the journalism do a boring awards show,” she said in response to CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny. “Journalism is all about the 1st amendment..If you don’t see the import of what @michelleisawolf did tonight then you don’t get it.”

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

The president spent the previous evening at a campaign-style rally in Washington Township, Michigan, urging voters to support Republicans for Congress. However, he had plenty of thoughts about Wolf and shared them via Twitter on Sunday morning.

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work,” he wrote. “Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really ‘bombed.'”

“I love this state and I love the people of this state and thank you for being here,” he told supporters in his speech, recognizing his critical win in Michigan during the 2016 election. “I was invited to another event tonight, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but I’d much rather be in Washington, Michigan, than in Washington, D.C., right now. That I can tell you.”

Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty Images

The president urged those in attendance to “elect more Republicans so we can protect our cities, defend our borders, grow our economy, and continue to make America great again.”

He also indicated that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might “have a meeting over the next three or four weeks.”

Trump gave Kanye West a shout-out after they connected via Twitter this week: “Kanye West gets it!”