Trump Says Michelle Wolf 'Bombed' at Correspondents' Dinner After She Roasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Some believe comedian Michelle Wolf took her roast at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner a step too far.
The annual event — attended by journalists, politicians and celebrities — is usually marked by some good-natured ribbing on the president and his administration. Wolf, known for her work on The Daily Show, similarly took aim at President Donald Trump, who skipped the dinner for the second year.
“Like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with a Trump, let’s get this over with,” she said to open her speech.
The comedian’s digs at Trump included jabs at his wealth — “I think you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York you’re doing fine,” she said — and his alleged thoughts about race.
“Trump is racist, though,” Wolf said. “He loves white nationalists, which is a weird term for a Nazi. Calling a Nazi a ‘white nationalist’ is like calling a pedophile a ‘kid friend,’ or Harvey Weinstein a ‘ladies man,’ which isn’t really fair — he also likes plants.”
Wolf also roasted White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was sitting just feet away.
“I have to say, I’m a little starstruck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale,” she told Sanders, drawing gasps from the audience.
“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” Wolf added. “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”
Wolf also referred to her as an “Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoints other white women.”
Despite negative feedback from many, Kathy Griffin, who was in attendance and has her own feud with Trump, defended the routine on Twitter, saying Wolf performed “brilliantly” and told “some very funny and accurate jokes.”
“If you want to focus on the journalism do a boring awards show,” she said in response to CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny. “Journalism is all about the 1st amendment..If you don’t see the import of what @michelleisawolf did tonight then you don’t get it.”
The president spent the previous evening at a campaign-style rally in Washington Township, Michigan, urging voters to support Republicans for Congress. However, he had plenty of thoughts about Wolf and shared them via Twitter on Sunday morning.
“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work,” he wrote. “Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really ‘bombed.'”
“I love this state and I love the people of this state and thank you for being here,” he told supporters in his speech, recognizing his critical win in Michigan during the 2016 election. “I was invited to another event tonight, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but I’d much rather be in Washington, Michigan, than in Washington, D.C., right now. That I can tell you.”
The president urged those in attendance to “elect more Republicans so we can protect our cities, defend our borders, grow our economy, and continue to make America great again.”
He also indicated that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might “have a meeting over the next three or four weeks.”
Trump gave Kanye West a shout-out after they connected via Twitter this week: “Kanye West gets it!”