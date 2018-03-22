Trump Boasts Biden 'Would Go Down Fast and Hard' After Former VP Says He'd Have Fought Trump in HS

President Donald Trump is taking a swing after Joe Biden claimed he would have “beaten the hell out of” Trump in high school over his treatment of women.

In response to the former vice president’s comment at a University of Miami anti-sexual violence rally on Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he would be the victor in a physical fight between the two.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump wrote early Thursday morning. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Referring to the 2005 hot-mic tape leaked during the presidential election, Biden said in a speech at the Florida college, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.'”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The former vice president added, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,’ ” to cheers and applause from the audience.

Biden continued by addressing Trump’s dismissal of the lewd comments as “locker room talk.”

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete,” Biden said. “Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Biden said during the 2016 election that he’d like to take Trump “behind the gym” if they were in high school.

Trump’s comeback? “I’d love that,” he said at an October 2016 rally in Tallahassee.

The Delaware politician later walked back the comments, clarifying, “If I were in high school … I want to make it clear I understand what assault is. I’m not in high school. If I were in high school.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Trump admitted to a fondness for fighting in a series of 2014 interviews recently resurfaced by The New York Times.

He told biographer Michael D’Antonio about his “rebellious” nature and scuffle-filled adolescence in Queens, saying, “I love to fight. I always loved to fight … Any kind of fight, I loved it, including physical.”