Trump Revels in John McCain’s Dire Cancer Battle as He Promises Obamacare Repeal: ‘One Yes Vote in Hospital’

President Donald Trump is continuing to attack cancer-stricken war hero Sen. John McCain after he rejected the latest Obamacare repeal bill by the GOP.

On Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell officially pulled the bill because it didn’t have the necessary votes to pass Congress – thanks in part to McCain’s announcement he would not support it. But, Trump seemed confident on Wednesday morning that the necessary amount of votes would now be possible thanks to McCain’s battle with brain cancer.

“With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!” Trump tweeted. “We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!”

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

McCain’s opposition to the Republican Graham-Cassidy Bill prompted Trump to tweet out a video compilation of the Arizona senator advocating for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk!” the president captioned the post.

A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! pic.twitter.com/t9cXG2Io86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, McCain opened up about his diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, saying doctors have told him “it’s a very poor prognosis.” “Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent,” he added of his chances for survival.

Joe Scarborough came to McCain’s defense on Tuesday on his show, Morning Joe.

“You have no humanity,” Scarborough said of Trump. “You have a man who is dying and you’re using him for political punch lines on talk radio and also in audiences in Alabama?”

“And by the way, for people watching at home, if you’re in the audience and John McCain is getting attacked, and he’s fighting for his life — unless you were raised in a barn, keep your mouths shut,” Scarborough continued. “Show a little respect. Show a little dignity. Show a little class.”

The McCain bashing is even worse, Scarborough said, considering the senator is a veteran who spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. The host also noted that McCain was offered his freedom due to having a powerful father, but he refused to leave captivity until his fellow prisoners were also released.

“[He] could have done what Donald Trump did,” Scarborough said. “He could have avoided the draft. His dad was one of the most powerful men in America. He could have stayed home like Donald Trump, and he could have stayed home and chased models.”