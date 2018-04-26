Trump Trolls Reporters on 'Take Your Child to Work Day': Your Kids 'Ask Me Better Questions'

President Donald Trump welcomed press corps’ children to the White House for “Take Your Child to Work Day” on Thursday — and seemed to like the little ones a lot better than their parents.

The president greeted the reporters’ children in the Rose Garden, where he cheerfully signed red MAGA hats and White House press cards.

“Honestly, the children ask me better questions, if you want to know the truth,” Trump joked to the group, according to a pool report.

“Your parents are being very nice right now, I can’t believe it! Because they don’t want to embarrass themselves in front of you,” he added to the kids.

Trump has had a tense relationship with the press since the early days of his campaign, often belittling reporters as “liars” and “scum” and dismissing media coverage he doesn’t like as “fake news.”

On Thursday, Trump jokingly made a move to ditch the White House correspondents he seems to loathe so much, inviting their children into the Oval Office and saying: “Should we leave your parents out here? Do you want your parents in the Oval Office or out?”

“Out!” they shouted in response.

The parents nevertheless tagged along to the Oval Office, where the kids gathered around the president and his desk for a photo.

“Do you know they say this is the most important office anywhere in the world. Is that right?” he asked the children. “And your parents are behaving very nicely for a change … that means they love and respect you, right?”

“Look how nice your parents are being. They’re not screaming,” he continued. “But you love your parents, right? Everybody love their parents?”

“Yes!” the kids shouted in response.

Trump similarly mocked the reporters who brought their children to the White House last Halloween.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” Trump joked to the costumed kids, later adding: “These are beautiful, wonderful children. You gonna grow up to be like your parents? Mmm, don’t answer. That could only get me in trouble, that question.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter Thursday, critics joked that — with daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as senior advisers and sons Don Jr. and Eric running the Trump Organization — “every day is ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’ ” for Trump.

Quipped one tweeter: “Today is ‘National Take Your Child To Work’ day. Or, as @IvankaTrump calls it, Thursday.”