‘I (Heart) Trucks’ Day at the White House: President Trump Blows a Horn and a New Meme Is Born

President Donald Trump was still truckin’ on Thursday, despite the House moving to delay a vote on his controversial health care bill.
The president spent the afternoon at the White House meeting with executives in the trucking industry, in a visit that has already captured the Internet’s attention.
Photos and footage from the meet-up show Trump, 70, playing in one of the semi trucks parked on the South Lawn of the White House. After posing for photos, honking the horn and pretending to drive away, the president made some remarks while wearing an “I (heart) trucks” button pin — much to the delight of Twitter.
In one meme, Trump’s image is photoshopped into a toy Little Tikes truck.
“Today @realDonaldTrump gets to drive like a big boy,” the tweeter wrote alongside the photo.
Another tweeter included a message on the attention-grabbing photos: “WAAAH! THIS WHEEL IS TOO BIG FOR MY TEENY WEENY HANDS.”
Here are some reactions:
Some people just knew it was a meme in the making.
And at least one commenter is predicting the moment will get the SNL treatment this weekend.
“Can’t wait to see what SNL does with Trump’s Truck pin,” wrote the Twitter user.