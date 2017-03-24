‘I (Heart) Trucks’ Day at the White House: President Trump Blows a Horn and a New Meme Is Born

President Donald Trump was still truckin’ on Thursday, despite the House moving to delay a vote on his controversial health care bill.

The president spent the afternoon at the White House meeting with executives in the trucking industry, in a visit that has already captured the Internet’s attention.

Photos and footage from the meet-up show Trump, 70, playing in one of the semi trucks parked on the South Lawn of the White House. After posing for photos, honking the horn and pretending to drive away, the president made some remarks while wearing an “I (heart) trucks” button pin — much to the delight of Twitter.

In one meme, Trump’s image is photoshopped into a toy Little Tikes truck.

“Today @realDonaldTrump gets to drive like a big boy,” the tweeter wrote alongside the photo.

Another tweeter included a message on the attention-grabbing photos: “WAAAH! THIS WHEEL IS TOO BIG FOR MY TEENY WEENY HANDS.”

Here are some reactions:

If he promised not to tweet anything crazy today, we told him he could wear his "I ❤Trucks" button. pic.twitter.com/zTdCxOpatK — Trump Social Intern (@TrumPenceSocial) March 23, 2017

Trump is an actual five-year-old. I'm president and you're not!

Honking horns on trucks https://t.co/OptoiTjxu5 — SebGorkaPhD (@drsgorka) March 23, 2017

President Trump wears an "I ❤️ Trucks" button. Optimus Prime's response: pic.twitter.com/VzJG83wyZP — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) March 23, 2017

@edsbs The most insanely talented writers/comics couldn't make up something as absurd as the Trump presidency. But, who doesn't love trucks? — Gary Generose (@GaryGPSU) March 23, 2017

Pretty hilarious that as his health care bill is crashing, Trump's literally playing with trucks. — Daniel Shutt (@danielshutt) March 23, 2017

@funder I distrust Donald Trump so much I don't think he likes trucks. — Dane Hedquist (@dane_hedquist) March 23, 2017

I can't wait to hear how giving Trump an "I ❤️ Trucks" pin and letting him honk the horn and pretend to drive is a genius distraction tactic — Matt Terl (@matt_terl) March 23, 2017

Some people just knew it was a meme in the making.

"I like big trucks and I cannot lie."

Trump and trucks – meet your new meme.https://t.co/81PpL0mcWf — Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) March 23, 2017

The "Trucks" on the button Trump is wearing is just begging for the photoshop meme treatment pic.twitter.com/OonhOsKxfn — 🤔Jake Laperruque😒 (@JakeLaperruque) March 23, 2017

And at least one commenter is predicting the moment will get the SNL treatment this weekend.

can't wait to see what SNL does with Trump's Trucks pin. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) March 23, 2017

