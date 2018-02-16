Trump Warned Alleged Playmate Mistress About Tiger Woods: ‘Stay Away from That One LOL’  

Back in 2006, President Donald Trump was allegedly juggling at least three women — including wife Melania, porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal. But he apparently still wanted McDougal all to himself — and even warned her to “stay away” from another notorious womanizer: pro golfer Tiger Woods.

On Friday, an explosive New Yorker report detailed Trump’s alleged affair with McDougal, based in part on an eight-page account handwritten by the former Playboy model herself.

In the account, McDougal describes attending a golf event with Trump in California, where she said the real estate mogul told her that Woods had asked who she was. Trump, she recalled, warned her “to stay away from that one, LOL.”

Years later, in 2010, Woods became embroiled in a media storm as more than a dozen young women came forward to claim they’d had affairs with the golfer, who was then married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren. Woods apologized for his marital infidelities in a televised news conference at the time.

Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Trump stands accused of having consensual affairs with multiple women, including McDougal and Daniels, and has also been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women.

RELATED STORY: Donald Trump’s Sexual Assault Accusers Demand Justice in the #MeToo Era: ‘We Were Forgotten’

The president has denied all allegations of affairs and sexual misconduct.

Trump has played golf with Woods multiple times in the past, including as recently as November, at the Trump National Golf Club in Florida.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In McDougal’s handwritten account, which she confirmed to Farrow that she wrote, the model claims she met Trump in 2006 during a taping of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and he “immediately took a liking” to her.

Donald Trump and Karen McDougal Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Playboy

Trump “kept talking to me — telling me how beautiful I was, etc,” McDougal wrote. He asked for her phone number, she claimed, and they later met and had dinner in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Afterwards, they had consensual sex, she alleged. This was less than two years after Trump married Melania and a few months after the birth of his son, Barron, now 11.

The affair continued for nine months, ending in April 2007, McDougal claimed.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

White House reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told The New Yorker that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal: “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

The New Yorker report comes three days after Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael D. Cohen admitted to making a $130,000 payment out of his own pocket to adult film star Stormy Daniels. (Trump also allegedly began a sexual relationship with Daniels in Lake Tahoe in 2006 just months after Barron’s birth.)

In Touch magazine later published excerpts from a shelved 2011 interview with Daniels discussing her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

The White House denies the affair ever took place, telling the Wall Street Journal last month: “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”