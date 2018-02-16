Trump Showed Alleged Playmate Mistress Melania's Separate Bedroom: 'She Likes Her Space'

An explosive New Yorker report detailing Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal also offers insight into the trappings of his private life with wife Melania.

In an eight-page handwritten account of McDougal’s alleged sexual relationship with Trump obtained by The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow, the former Playboy model says Trump gave her tours of Trump Tower and his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club while they were allegedly seeing each other in 2006.

In Trump Tower, McDougal wrote, Trump pointed out wife Melania’s separate bedroom. He “said she liked her space,” McDougal wrote, “to read or be alone.”

McDougal’s account seems to confirm PEOPLE’s own reporting that, according to a source close to the Trump family, the couple keeps separate bedrooms at their Bedminster, New Jersey, home because Melania “wants her own privacy.”

Author Michael Wolff of the bestselling Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House also said the Trumps have separate bedrooms at the White House.

In McDougal’s handwritten account, which she confirmed to Farrow that she wrote, the model claims she met Trump in 2006 during a taping of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and he “immediately took a liking” to her.

Trump “kept talking to me — telling me how beautiful I was, etc,” McDougal wrote. He asked for her phone number, she claimed, and they later met and had dinner in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Afterwards, they had consensual sex, she alleged. This was less than two years after Trump married Melania and a few months after the birth of his son, Barron, now 11.

The affair continued for nine months, ending in April 2007, McDougal claimed.

White House reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told The New Yorker that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal: “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

Farrow’s report comes three days after Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael D. Cohen admitted to making a $130,000 payment out of his own pocket to adult film star Stormy Daniels. (Trump also allegedly began a sexual relationship with Daniels in Lake Tahoe in 2006 just months after Barron’s birth.)

In Touch magazine later published excerpts from a shelved 2011 interview with Daniels discussing her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

The White House denies the affair ever took place, telling the Wall Street Journal last month: “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”