Body Washes Up on Shore of Trump National Golf Course in California

On Tuesday, a body washed ashore on a stretch of beach at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

The identity of the deceased is unknown, the spokeswoman says.

On Monday, the United States Coast Guard was out in in that same area, looking for a “swimmer in distress,” ABC7 reported.

It is unknown at this time if the body is connected to the missing swimmer.

The remains were found early Tuesday morning along the shoreline abutting the 7,242-yard, 18-hole golf course, which President Donald Trump purchased in 2006 for $27 million.

Trump National Golf Course is perched upon the jagged California cliffs, and promotes “one of the most incredible views in the world from every hole” in its brochures.

“Noted as the most expensive golf course ever built, over $250 million dollars has been spent to ensure its prominence,” the golf course’s site proclaims. “Gleaming white sand lines the walls of the massive bunkers, expansive lakes protect tucked away greens, and magnificent ocean views adorn Trump National.”

