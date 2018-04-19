Trump Sends Prayers to Barbara Bush's Husband of 73 Years and Jokes: 'I'll Never Beat That Record'

President Donald Trump poked fun of his own marriage track record on Wednesday as he sent condolences to former President George H.W. Bush over the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

During a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, Trump, 71, quipped: “Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara’s husband of 73 years. I’ll never beat that record.”

Trump’s divorces and marital woes have been the subject of tabloid fodder for years. The president has been married to First Lady Melania Trump, his third wife, for 13 years, since 2005. He was previously married to first wife Ivana from 1977 to 1992 and second wife Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.

Trump’s failed marriages may have been on his mind as he reportedly consulted Friday with attorney Jay Goldberg, who represented Trump in divorce and real estate matters in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Wall Street Journal reported on the phone call, noting that the president was seeking advice about the Michael Cohen case.

Melania and Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty

The president first sent thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Bush’s loved ones in a tweet on Tuesday, the day of her death at 92.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Trump continued his praise of Barbara Bush at Wednesday’s news conference, saying, “Our hearts are saddened by her passing, but our spirits are lifted by the memories of her goodness and her grace.”

“She was a good person,” he added.

The president had high praise for his own wife in an email to supporters on Sunday, calling the first lady “beautiful, kind-hearted and exceptional.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side,” he wrote in the email asking supporters to sign a card for his wife’s upcoming birthday. The first lady will turn 48 next Thursday.

The compliments came as the president continues to face fallout over affair allegations from porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal — who on Wednesday reached a settlement agreement with American Media Inc. releasing her from a contract that had prohibited her from speaking about the alleged relationship. Trump has denied both affairs.