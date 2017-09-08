President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club has been closed as Florida officials ordered sweeping evacuation orders in anticipation of Hurricane Irma‘s potentially “catastrophic” landfall this weekend.

In a statement issued to CNN’s Betsy Klein on Friday, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization announced that the Palm Beach seaside club would be closed, as well as two other properties owned by the group in Florida.

“Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure,” said the spokesperson. “Our three private properties in Florida – The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump International Gold Club, Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter have all been closed.”

Trump National Doral in Miami remains open, but the spokesperson urged guests with reservations to make alternative lodging arrangements outside of the storm zone. The resort is waiving all cancellation penalties and change fees, and noted that should Doral be evacuated, guests will have to find alternate lodging.

“We continue to send thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma,” the statement concluded.

NEW: An update from the Trump Organization on storm prep — Mar-a-Lago, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, is closed #HurricaineIrma pic.twitter.com/KGo4X5KfoB — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) September 8, 2017

According to local outlet the Sun Sentinel, around 125,000 residents of Palm Beach were told to begin evacuating around 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

Trump issued a video statement on the storm early Friday morning, asking “everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement.”

One of the president’s vacation homes has already fallen victim to Irma. The Le Chateau des Palmiers on the island of St. Martin was in the direct path of then-category 5 Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

The state of the property, which is currently listed for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty for $16.9 million after being slashed from the original $28 million asking price earlier this summer, is currently unknown. However, a government official confirms even the island’s strongest structures were devastated by the storm.

“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomba told AFP.