It Looks Like Trump Magazine Is Back

On Friday, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump unveiled a new venture in the family enterprise: the 2018 issue of Trump Magazine, “#HotOffThePress,” as he phrased it in a hashtag on Twitter with a snapshot of the cover.

With a cover image of the infamous Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., this issue is the latest installment in the family’s intermittent forays into print publishing.

Various Trump-related imprints existed between 1997 and 2009, including Trump Style, Trump World, and the subsequent Trump Magazine, which reportedly shut down due to decreasing advertising revenue in the wake of the recession. (These should not be confused with Trump magazine, a short-lived satirical mag of comics and short stories published briefly in 1957 by Playboy’s Hugh Hefner.)

Already just the cover teasers have the internet riled up.

I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work! pic.twitter.com/Yb4bom8cdV — Joe Weathers (@not2deepNu) February 9, 2018

The cover of the latest issue of Trump magazine is the president's DC hotel where diplomats stay to curry favor with the Trump regime. God bless America. https://t.co/0R1Z58KcXZ — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) February 9, 2018

Yet another failed Trump venture tries again. Sad. “A new version of Trump Magazine was launched in November 2007; the publication ended in May 2009, due to poor advertising sales as a result of the Great Recession.” — Voysov Reason (@VoysovReason) February 9, 2018

This isn't an actual magazine, right? Like, it's an annual ad for your family's truly ridiculous towers and resorts, not a monthly magazine with any non-Trump content? I am asking only because your family has already tried and failed at, what? Two Trump magazines? Three? — Nobody (@N__Who) February 9, 2018

It would appear that the new, rebooted glossy promises to take readers on a tour of the “luxury reimagined” at the Trump Hotel in D.C., inside the “jewel of Palm Beach” at the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago Club and into the “ultimate New York penthouse” that is Trump’s Park Avenue property in Manhattan.