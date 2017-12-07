Grinches Swamp Amazon Reviews of Trump’s $95 #MAGA Christmas Ornament

‘Tis the season to mock President Trump on all possible platforms.

While much of the #resistance can be found trolling Trump on Twitter, it looks like the movement is now making waves on Amazon as well.

“Shoppers” have unleashed scathing reviews on a pricy Make America Great Again Christmas tree ornament being sold by several retailers on Amazon’s website.

The 14 karat gold-finished collectable ornament of Trump’s signature MAGA red cap — the pricing for which starts at $94.28 — has 141 customer reviews and only 2 stars, with users leaving tongue-in-cheek comments criticizing the president’s controversial policies and statements.

“I think it tried to deport the figures in our nativity scene,” said one single-star review.

“I had requested a different ornament, but for some reason, my college elected to get this one in its place,” read another. “I don’t understand. The other ornament wasn’t perfect, but it was perfectly qualified for its position on my tree; much more qualified than the one I ended up with.”

“Damn… I have to go. There’s a group of carolers in white cloaks on my lawn,” the reviewer added.

“For some reason after adorning our Christmas tree with this as a joke, the tree took on a life of it’s own and kept trying to grope the cat,” another reviewer wrote. “This ornament is a bad hombre.”

Even some of the more generous reviews contained criticisms.

One four-star rating quipped: “Came with an entire crate of white hood ornaments. Great bargain! Downside: My tree is now on fire.”